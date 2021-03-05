Guntersville to hold property tax increase vote in May

On Monday, the Guntersville City Council approved going forward with a property tax vote.

Residents are set to vote on May 11. The vote would increase property taxes by 7.5 mills.

Proceeds would go to help fund a new, $43 million Guntersville High School. The current high school was built in 1971.

In 2019, the Guntersville City Council approved a 1 cent sales tax increase to help fund a new high school, among other projects. The superintendent at the time told WAAY 31 that the increase wouldn't be enough to fund the new high school.