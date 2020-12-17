Guntersville temporarily closes park due to ‘obscene’ graffiti while police look for suspects

The City of Guntersville has closed a local skate park after it was vandalized.

The Guntersville Recreation Department said the skate park at Civitan Park will be temporarily closed due to graffiti vandalism. It says a company will come out and remove the graffiti, but the park will remain closed in the meantime.

According to the department, “The same 'artist' also graffiti’d one of the basketball courts at Williamson-Harris Park, however it was not vulgar or obscene so that court will remain open and graffiti will be removed when other area is treated and taken care of as well.”

It says the vandalism at the skate park likely happened between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, and the vandalism at Williamson-Harris Park was done sometime between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

If you have information about the vandalism, contact the Guntersville Police Department at (256) 571-7571.