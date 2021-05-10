Guntersville tax vote for new high school set for Tuesday

The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Guntersville Rec Center. If Guntersville votes yes, that could mean a new $43 million Guntersville High School.

"The work that's done in that facility and it's done every day is a testament to those employees," said Dr. Jason Barnett, incoming Guntersville City Schools Superintendent.

Right now, hundreds of students walk the halls of Guntersville High, built in 1971. Incoming Guntersville Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett explained that some rooms don't have windows, and some are just too small.

"Good, hands-on learning opportunities, it really is a challenge in the layout of that facility," said Barnett.

Dr. Barnett isn't the first superintendent to head the effort to build a new high school. Before it can happen, the city of Guntersville would need to vote yes Tuesday.

"Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. if we get a yes vote on that tax referendum. Then, at 7:05 tomorrow night, we're going to start working to make this happen," said Barnett.

The property tax would increase by 7.5 mills. That would translate to a $75 increase for $100,000 property worth.

"I think it would be good if everybody could help out with that," said Carolyn Allison, Guntersville resident.

We spoke with Allison, who lives next door to Guntersville High and had 4 grandkids and 3 children attend the school. She says they loved their time there and will be sad to see the campus go.

"But hoping they're gonna be excited like us. We're gonna be excited," said Allison.

If Guntersville votes yes Tuesday, there still is bidding to go, but Guntersville High school as it stands now would eventually become a courtyard for the new building.