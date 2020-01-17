Clear

Guntersville sex offender charged for not registering

Stacy Eugene Jenkins

A Guntersville sex offender has been charged with failing to register in Marshall County.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 8:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Stacy Eugene Jenkins was charged Wednesday with failure to register as a sex offender and adult sex offender violation of identification, according to a post on the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputies went to a residence in the 1800 block of Rayburn Avenue in Guntersville looking of Jenkins. The found him in the rear of the residence without proper documentation.

His bond was set at $20,000.

