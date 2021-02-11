Guntersville retirement community reflects on nearly a year of being in coronavirus lockdown

Terrace Lake Assisted Living in Guntersville is rounding almost a year of strict lockdown as a coronavirus precaution.

No patients in the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, all of their residents are set to get their second coronavirus shot. Representatives from Terrace Lake explain they are following guidelines from the state, CDC and Medicare.

"We can't do the things we always did. We can't go the places we'd always go," said Joe Hamm, resident.

It's been a frustrating 11 months for residents of Terrace Lake Retirement Community like Joe Hamm. They're not allowed to leave and they're not allowed any in-person visitors.

Hamm said they still find ways to chat.

"By telephone primarily, or they can come talk to you through the windows," said Hamm.

With the second coronavirus vaccination scheduled for Friday, residents like Hamm and administrator Michele Watson say they hope some of the restrictions will loosen. Watson says they'd like to potentially allow visitors in with a screening and a rapid test.

"We don't know for sure at this point, but we're hoping and praying that things will change," said Watson.

But Watson says it won't just take residents getting vaccinated. They need coronavirus numbers to go down across Marshall County.

"It's going to take the whole community getting vaccinated in order for us to move forward," said Watson.

On Thursday, the Marshall County Health Department and Marshall Medical Centers are both only offering second doses.