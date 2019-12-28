Guntersville residents react to a council member facing charges

Citizens of Guntersville are reacting to their one of their council members facing multiple charges.

According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Robert Sanchez Watkins was arrested on Friday and was released on a five hundred dollar bond.

He was also arrested on a domestic violence harassment charge issued by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office just six days before his arrest on Friday.

"Their city council can do whatever they want to so, why don’t the citizens do that same," said Willie Hubbard, Guntersville resident.

Willie Hubbard lives in Guntersville and says he believes city council members should be treated just like every other citizen.

Friday - Robert Sanchez Watkins was arrested by the Albertville Police Department for the charge of distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten, coerce or intimidate the person depicted.

According to court records, Watkins was also arrested on December 21st for a domestic violence harassment charge by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

"Then when you hear about something like this, it makes everyone look bad," said Willie Hubbard, Guntersville resident.

Hubbard says with these charges, he believes Watkins shouldn't be able to hold his seat on city council.

"Go ahead and cut you your last check and call it a day," said Willie Hubbard, Guntersville resident.

The next Guntersville City Council meeting is on January 6th, according to the city website.