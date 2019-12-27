Guntersville police pause holiday ham delivery to catch car theft suspects

Two men from Marshall County are in jail on several charges after they were caught with a stolen car while police were out delivering hams for their holiday outreach program last week.

Police in Guntersville say they spotted the men in a stolen car Dec. 20 and put their ham delivery on hold.

"It looks wonderful," said Cherlyn Keeton.

Keeton lives in one of the housing units where police deliver hams every year for the holidays. She said when she looks at her ham she can't tell it tagged along with officers on a chase.

"Mine's fine, no problem," said Keeton.

Police say they spotted a stolen car off Highway 431 near Wyeth Drive while they were delivering the hams and sprung into action.

They drove with their hams in the back of their truck to find the suspects. Once they tracked down the suspects one of them led police on a foot chase around the Regal Inn, then the Pizza Hut, then AT&T, eventually back to the Regal Inn.

That's where he tried to open the door to the police car. That door was locked and he was caught.

Police arrested Kenneth Lee Goins, 30, and charged him with theft of property greater than $2,500, attempting to elude a police officer, and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $15,000.

Police also arrested Jeffery Allen White, 27, and charged him with auto theft, attempting to elude law enforcement, and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $15,000.

"I'm proud of our policemen," said Keeton.

Once police caught the suspects they went right back to delivering hams, in one hour they were on Keeton's doorstep last Friday.

"I'm going to cook it next week," said Keeton.