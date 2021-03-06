Guntersville police investigating Saturday morning shooting death

Guntersville police say they are investigating after a shooting Saturday morning at 1:35 a.m. Police say they got reports of a fight that at The Tip Top Bar & Grill and continued to Bubba Ritos, both on 431. The two restaurants are within walking distance of each other. The male suspect shot the male victim multiple times. At last check no charges have been filed yet, but the shooter has been questioned by police.
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 8:57 PM
