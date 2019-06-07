Guntersville police: Suspect had enough fentanyl to kill 2,500 people

An Albertville man is now being considered one of the biggest fentanyl traffickers in North Alabama.

James Evans is in the Marshall County Jail after his arrest near downtown Guntersville. Police say he had enough fentanyl to kill 2,500 people.

The arrest happened Wednesday at a Marathon gas station on Rayburn Avenue. A little before 11:00 Wednesday morning, Guntersville police got a call that a man was passed out in his car with a handgun by his lap, and he wouldn't wake up.

When police got there, they were able to wake up James Evans. They disarmed him, and say he was under the influence. They also say he had meth, marijuana and 5 grams of the deadly drug, fentanyl, on him.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill someone.

Evans is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Officers say that bond is so high, because of previous trafficking and heroin charges. Police believe Evans was likely bringing in the drugs from Jefferson County.