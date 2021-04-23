Guntersville native back in Alabama with LSU Tigers for tournament

On Friday morning, the CCSA Beach Volleyball Championship kicked off at John Hunt Park.

The event, which had previously been played in Cartersville, Ga., was supposed to be played in Huntsville last year before the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The eight-team Aqua bracket and six-team Blue bracket include teams such as Florida State, LSU, TCU, UAB and Southern Miss. In the latest polls, FSU and LSU are currently the number 3 and 4 teams in the country, respectively.

Guntersville native Cati Leak is an assistant coach for the LSU Tigers. She said it was exciting to b back in North Alabama for the tournament.

“It’s a full-circle moment,” Leak said. “We never had beach growing up but I always loved Huntsville. I competed in Huntsville quite often with club and high school teams -- going head to head with some of the best in the north -- so it’s really fun to get to bring LSU and the culture and the fun and the excitement back to the home.”

LSU was among the teams that picked up wins Friday. The tournament runs through Sunday when the champions will be crowned.