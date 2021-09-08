Clear

Guntersville man gets life with possibility of parole for bestiality, sexual torture of disabled man

Van Christopher Havis

He previously pleaded guilty

A Marshall County judge sentenced a Guntersville man to life in prison for a series of sex crimes.

Van Christopher Havis was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He previously pleaded guilty to sodomy, sexual torture and bestiality, who has been described as having a mental disability. (Read more about that HERE)

Havis' co-defendant was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the same crimes involving the same victim in what prosecutors called the most disgusting they've ever seen. (Read more HERE)

