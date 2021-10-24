Guntersville library now fine free permanently

The Guntersville Library says it will now be permanently fine free.

The library made a post on its Facebook page saying, "Late fines create a financial barrier for some patrons, when their only "crime" was keeping their materials a little too long. If unable to pay, patrons often stop using the library. And we certainly never want anyone to have to choose between paying late fines or paying bills."

The library says they noticed they didn't need the fines when it eliminated late fees during the pandemic. It also saw that their materials were still being returned at about the same rate they always were without fines.

Right now, the library working to eliminate old overdue fines. The only fines that will remain on anyone's account are the ones for lost or damaged materials. Be aware you can still be charged for lost or damaged materials despite the library being fine free.