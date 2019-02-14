Guntersville City Council set to decide on possible sales tax hike

Right now, tax payers in Guntersville have mixed opinions about a new proposal to raise the sales tax to 9 cents on the dollar.

"I think the education system could really use the increased tax revenue," said one resident, Ben Shumate.

"I don't agree with raising the tax at all," said another resident, Katie Gummerman. "I think it's ridiculous. We're already paying enough."

The tax is currently eight cents. If raised one penny, city officials say for the first five years, the increased revenue would go towards things like capital improvements, paving, the recreation center and possibly a new fire station. After those five years, half of that extra cent could go towards building a new high school, if the district chooses.

"I feel like locally our education system, it can use all the help it can get right now," said Shumate. "I think in most cases, people wouldn't even notice it, to be honest."

There's a movement to take this hiked tax proposal a step further. A Facebook group was created in support of bumping the sales tax up to 9.5 percent. The group said it wants revenue to start heading to the schools immediately, not just after the first five years.

Guntersville city officials seem to agree, saying most of Marshall County is already taxed at 9 percent. The vote is expected to be made Monday night at 6 p.m. The council meeting is open to the public.