The Guntersville City Council has taken a step toward a new 90-mill property tax in the city to raise funds for a new potentially $40 million to $50 million high school.
During Monday night's city council meeting members passed a resolution to increase the now 17-mill property tax to 90-mill. That resolution now heads to state lawmakers.
If lawmakers approve it the raise could end up on the ballot for a city-wide vote. Voters do get the final say on a new property tax. The new high school would be built on the same property the 50-year-old current high school sits.
WAAY31 talked with a wildcat alum who says the school doesn't have enough windows or space.
"It would be a nice change to see a new building erected there," said Louis Ruiz.
If this tax goes through the new Guntersville city property tax would be $90 a year for every $100,000 of property owned. The Alabama state legislature reconvenes next month.
Related Content
- Guntersville City Council discusses new property tax for new Guntersville HS
- Guntersville City Council member arrested in Albertville
- Guntersville City Council approves one cent sales tax increase
- Guntersville discussing new regulations for short term rental properties
- Roundabout might help Guntersville traffic
- Vigil held for Guntersville woman
- HydroFest in Guntersville wants volunteers
- Excitement builds for Guntersville's HydroFest
- Guntersville City Council pushes back date to vote on sales tax hike
- Guntersville City Council set to decide on possible sales tax hike