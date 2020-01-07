Guntersville City Council discusses new property tax for new Guntersville HS

The Guntersville City Council has taken a step toward a new 90-mill property tax in the city to raise funds for a new potentially $40 million to $50 million high school.

During Monday night's city council meeting members passed a resolution to increase the now 17-mill property tax to 90-mill. That resolution now heads to state lawmakers.

If lawmakers approve it the raise could end up on the ballot for a city-wide vote. Voters do get the final say on a new property tax. The new high school would be built on the same property the 50-year-old current high school sits.

WAAY31 talked with a wildcat alum who says the school doesn't have enough windows or space.

"It would be a nice change to see a new building erected there," said Louis Ruiz.

If this tax goes through the new Guntersville city property tax would be $90 a year for every $100,000 of property owned. The Alabama state legislature reconvenes next month.