Guntersville church donates Thanksgiving dinner to Marshall Co. jail inmates

"We see a lot of gratitude sometimes we see tears," said Susan Little.

Duane and Susan little are in charge of the thanksgiving ministry headquarters set up at the Guntersville First United Methodist Church. Preparations start days in advance. An army of church members prep meals assembly line style for more than 1500 people across marshall county - including inmates at the jail.

"They deserve a thanksgiving meal just like anybody does," said Susan Little.

Rick Richter has been going to the jail since the church starting working with inmates 23 years ago.

"They're very much appreciative of getting a thanksgiving meal," said Richter.

He says the process is closely regulated by deputies for safety, but they pray together when they can. Everyone involved told me they're grateful for the opportunity to help.

"Its a blessing," said Duane Little.

The Marshall county jail isn't the church's only stop. The church will also go to the city jail, police stations, fire stations, and throughout the county to drop off thanksgiving dinners. They'll deliver around 900 meals.