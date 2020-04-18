Protective clothing manufacturer in Guntersville temporarily closes after employee tests positive for

A Guntersville company that manufactures personal protecting equipment is temporarily shut down after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Kappler said in a statement, that they are now working on further strengthening its safety protocols.
It is making masks mandatory for employees and workers are now required to have a nurse-conducted temperature checka nd health screening before starting work.
The company is rescheduled to open April 20.
Related Content
Scroll for more content...