Guntersville Hydrofest fans try to stay cool in high temps

WAAY31 spoke with paramedics who say this year, they're keeping a close watch for heat exhaustion. She joins us live from Lake Guntersville with how people are protecting themselves from the heat.

As the competition is heating up here at Hydrofest, so are the temperatures and spectators say they can feel the heat.

"Its real hot out here," said Dustin Pippin.

The Pippin family has been to both Hydrofest's in Guntersville, but this year they came extra prepared with a tent, fan, and baby pool.

"My sister in law wanted to bring the pool out and I'm taking advantage of it," said Pippin.

Nearby Christie Manly is serving up some much needed hydration at her lemonade stand. She says lemonade sales are doing well partly because of this heat.

"It's something that's cool and refreshing when its this hot outside," said Manly.

Hydration is exactly what the center for disease control recommends when temps reach this high. It also recommend wearing and reapplying sunscreen, wearing loose clothes and pacing yourself. Here at Hydrofest, paramedics are patrolling and keeping an eye out for any health issues that might come up. Paramedics say last year they did have a couple of heat exhaustion issues with some fans in attendance, but this year so far everyone is doing just fine.