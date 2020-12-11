Guntersville City Schools superintendent talks about retirement after 38 years in education

One local superintendent is deciding to retire after 38 years in public education.

Brett Stanton, the superintendent of Guntersville City Schools, made the announcement earlier this week.

"I think after 38 years of experience in public education, and a significant number of those serving as a superintendent, I realize with the challenges that were being brought about by COVID-19, education as I have known it for those 38 years would never be the same and I just felt with that, it was time for me to pass the baton onto someone else," said Stanton.

He says this year has brought a lot of challenges, especially with educating students during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the biggest challenge is keeping those traditional students in a position where can be educated traditionally and keeping our faculty and staff healthy, as well as our students healthy," said Stanton.

Monday will be Stanton's last day as superintendent.

"It's also a reality check realizing that after 38 years, your career is coming to an end," said Stanton.

Colleagues say the superintendent will be missed, knowing he has done so many good things for the district.

"Under his leadership, all of our schools obtained Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Lighthouse status. Our system earned an 'A' on the state report card, and he tremendously improved the financial status of our school system," said Vohn Enloe, Guntersville Middle School Principal.

"I appreciate their support. I appreciate their efforts every single day to support our students and I wish them the very best," said Stanton.

Stanton says as for his plans right now, he is going to relax and spend time with his wife and family.