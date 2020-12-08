Guntersville City Schools superintendent announces retirement

Guntersville City School System Superintendent Brett Stanton announced his retirement on Monday, according to the district.

Stanton said his last day will be Dec. 14.

"In terms of my retirement, it is primarily based on current challenges being faced by public education due to the coronavirus," Stanton said.

The school board is working on a plan for installing temporary leadership and hiring a new superintendent.

Stanton has been the system's superintendent since February 2015.

Here's the district's full news release:

On December 7th, 2020, Mr. Brett Stanton announced his retirement from his position as Superintendent of the Schools of Guntersville.

We wish Mr. Stanton and his family all the best and thank him for his service to our schools.

While the board develops a plan for hiring a new superintendent as well as for temporary leadership in the interim, please contact a school board member or Chief Administrative Officer, Jeff Jones, with any concerns or immediate needs regarding school operations.

The board has full confidence that our central office staff, principals, teachers, and school employees will continue to capably run and manage our schools in the immediate short-term and will continue to do what is best for our students. The board will provide updates as they develop.

Thank you in advance for your patience and support of our school system during this time. The board’s mission to educate, develop, and empower every student to reach their unique potential and become citizens that enrich their communities remains steadfast.

