Guntersville City Schools hearing from architecture firms about potential new high school

The Guntersville city school district is hearing from architecture firms to find a builder for a new high school.

School leaders say it just won't be possible to break ground without a new property tax

The new high school is planned to go right on the same property as the current one, but school leaders say it'll still cost about $40 million. That's money they say they just don't have.

"It's just a way of government asking people for more money," said Bruce Smiertka.

Smiertka said if a property tax to pay for a new high school shows up on the ballot he'd vote no.

Other taxpayers said they'd vote yes, but didn't want to say so on camera.

One tax already has increased this year in Guntersville. In April, the city raised its sales tax to 9 cents on the dollar. The first increase since 2006. Half of a percent of that goes to Guntersville city schools, but the superintendent told me that just won't pay for the new high school.

Smiertka says he could change his mind with some convincing.

"If they could prove to me that they really need the money I guess I would be OK with it," said Smiertka.

The district could have an architecture firm picked as early as next month.

If a property tax is approved by state lawmakers the people of Guntersville will then vote on it.

That could come as soon as February 2020.