Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Guntersville City Council pushes back date to vote on sales tax hike

The tax is currently eight cents.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 9:18 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The proposed sales tax increase for the City of Guntersville has been pushed back to an unknown date.

The city council originally proposed a one cent sales tax increase for five years of capital improvements. After those five years, half of the increase would go to Guntersville City Schools. The tax is currently eight cents.

Many in the school system are pushing the council to make the sales tax increase higher so they can get money for the district. The council pushed back the vote in the increase to work out a plan with the school district.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events