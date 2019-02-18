Guntersville City Council pushes back date to vote on sales tax hike

The proposed sales tax increase for the City of Guntersville has been pushed back to an unknown date.

The city council originally proposed a one cent sales tax increase for five years of capital improvements. After those five years, half of the increase would go to Guntersville City Schools. The tax is currently eight cents.

Many in the school system are pushing the council to make the sales tax increase higher so they can get money for the district. The council pushed back the vote in the increase to work out a plan with the school district.