The proposed sales tax increase for the City of Guntersville has been pushed back to an unknown date.
The city council originally proposed a one cent sales tax increase for five years of capital improvements. After those five years, half of the increase would go to Guntersville City Schools. The tax is currently eight cents.
Many in the school system are pushing the council to make the sales tax increase higher so they can get money for the district. The council pushed back the vote in the increase to work out a plan with the school district.
Related Content
- Guntersville City Council pushes back date to vote on sales tax hike
- Guntersville City Council set to decide on possible sales tax hike
- Florence City Council to possibly vote on sales tax increase
- Florence City Council OKs tax increase to hike police, fire pay
- Madison City Council approves property tax increase
- Tickets go on sale next week for Hydrofest in Guntersville
- Dates set for Alabama’s Severe Weather Prep Sales Tax holiday
- Guntersville dentist back at work after drug bust in office
- Roundabout might help Guntersville traffic
- Vigil held for Guntersville woman
Scroll for more content...