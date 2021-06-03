Guntersville City Council member charged with DUI, more after traffic stop

A member of the Guntersville City Council is facing DUI and more charges from Alabama State Troopers.

Donald Jay Myers, 62, was arrested May 27 for driving under the influence, open container, and failure to signal, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Myers is the District 5 representative on the Guntersville City Council.

Troopers stopped a 2009 Ford F-150 for failure to signal and changing lanes without proper signal about 4:40 p.m. May 27, according to a news release.

Myers was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Bond was set at $1,500.

The incident remains under investigation, troopers said.