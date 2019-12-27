Guntersville City Council member arrested in Albertville

The Albertville Police Department has arrested a member of the Guntersville City Council.
Robert Sanchez Watkins was arrested late Friday afternoon and charged with distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten, coerce, or intimidate the person depicted, according to a post on the Albertville Police Department’s Facebook page.
No other details are provided.
Watkins, who goes by Sanchez Watkins, represents District 1 on the Guntersville City Council.
Guntersville and Albertville are located about 10 miles apart in Marshall County.
