Guntersville City Council member arrested in Albertville

The Albertville Police Department has arrested a member of the Guntersville City Council.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 7:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Robert Sanchez Watkins was arrested late Friday afternoon and charged with distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten, coerce, or intimidate the person depicted, according to a post on the Albertville Police Department’s Facebook page.

No other details are provided.

Watkins, who goes by Sanchez Watkins, represents District 1 on the Guntersville City Council.

Guntersville and Albertville are located about 10 miles apart in Marshall County.

