Guns stolen from Huntsville pawn shop

Huntsville police are looking for a man who stole several guns from a pawn shop early Wednesday morning. It happened at Redstone Pawn on North Memorial Parkway.

A Huntsville woman, Amanda Winfield, said she's on edge knowing stolen guns are in an unknown man's possession somewhere in the area.

"It's scary. For one, we don't know who did it, and we don't know the reason behind it," she said.

Huntsville police said officers responded to Redstone Pawn around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning because the alarm was going off. Officers discovered a door towards the back of the shop was pried open.

"I just hope and pray that they will find whoever stole the guns, and we don't need more guns out here on the streets," said Winfield.

Police said surveillance video captured an unidentified man entering the business and taking several guns. However, police haven't told us how many or what type of guns were stolen.

"Getting the guns into the wrong hands, it can be very, very dangerous for everyone," Winfield said.

WAAY 31 went by the store Wednesday and was told by an assistant manager the owners did not want to talk about the burglary. Now, people in the community hope whoever stole the guns returns them.

"I don't know you. You don't know me, but I don't want you to get in trouble for something that could be avoided," she said.

Anyone with information about the burglary or whoever stole the guns is asked to contact Huntsville police at (256) 722-7100.