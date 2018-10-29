Gun injuries, including many from assaults, sent 75,000 U.S. children and teens to emergency rooms over nine years. That's from a new study that found more than one-third of those kids were hospitalized and 6 percent died.
The analysis published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics is billed as the first nationally representative study on ER visits for gun injuries in U.S. kids. Related costs totaled almost $3 billion.
Injuries declined during most of the 2006 to 2014 study, but there was an upswing in the final year.
The results show that 11 of every 100,000 children and teens treated in U.S. emergency rooms have gun-related injuries. That amounts to about 8,300 kids each year. And it doesn't include kids killed or injured by gunshots who never made it to the hospital.
Related Content
- Guns send over 8,000 US kids to ER each year, analysis says
- Influenza outbreak has pediatric ER full, schools on high alert
- Decatur shooting sends man to hospital
- Chemical fire sends 8 to hospital
- Huntsville shooting sends 2 to hospital
- Felon gets 10 years for having gun used to kill child
- Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
- Snow sends thousands of students home early in Tennessee Valley
- Wreck on Monte Sano sends five people to the hospital
- Catching critters: Cold snap sends more animals into homes, cars