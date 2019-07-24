Guns, meth seized during search at Decatur home

Decatur police say the department's SWAT Team and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Ryan Drive after receiving a drug complaint.

Police say two guns and meth were found and seized on the property.

“The Decatur Police Department, along with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, takes drug complaints very seriously. Keeping illegal substances off of our streets, out of our homes, and away from our children is a foremost mission for both the Decatur Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office,” says Police Chief Nate Allen.