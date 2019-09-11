Guns, hundreds of Xanax pills, heroin found in Huntsville bust

A Huntsville man was arrested after being found surrounded by guns.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit helped Drug Enforcement Agency agents Tuesday with the arrest of Quincy Cortez McClendon of Huntsville.

McClendon was found asleep in a residence in the Airport Road area, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman.

There was a handgun lying beside McClendon as well as an assault rifle beside the bed. Investigators also recovered multiple types of illegal drugs from the residence.

Among the drugs located were about 7 ounces of heroin, hundreds of Xanax pills, a small amount of marijuana, 3 firearms, one of which was stolen, and approximately $9,000 in cash, Shaw said.

McClendon was arrested on a distribution of a controlled substance warrant and placed in the Morgan County Jail. Additional federal charges are pending because of the items located during the arrest. Shaw said McClendon was taken to Morgan County Jail because the Madison County Jail doesn't house suspects with federal charges.

If you suspect drug or other criminal activity in your neighborhood, you can submit a tip to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at https://www.madisoncountysheriffal.org/crime-tip.