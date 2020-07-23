Gulf South Conference delays start of intercollegiate competition in the fall

The Gulf South Conference is delaying the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall.

It’s delayed to either the last week of September or the first week of October.

To accommodate this new schedule, the conference says soccer, volleyball and football will only play against conference opponents.

You can read the conference’s full announcement below:

The Gulf South Conference will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to either the last week of September or the first week of October.

The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes.

Administrators from across the league will jointly work on a schedule that fits the timeline for competition in an effort to provide a meaningful fall competition season for conference members. To accommodate this new schedule, soccer, volleyball, and football will exclusively play against conference opponents.

Additionally, a corresponding delay to the beginning of official practices will be instituted.

New schedules and additional details on implementation of the delayed fall season will be distributed by the conference as they are approved by the membership.

The conference will continue to monitor the situation and will be prepared to make any further changes prior to the start of practice for the adjusted championship segment.