Gulf Shores and Orange Beach delay beaches reopening after Hurricane Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's largest beach towns are delaying the reopening of their beaches because the cleanup from Hurricane Sally is taking longer than expected.

Officials in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach say the beaches won't reopen until Oct. 2 rather than this Saturday as originally planned.

Some beaches were badly eroded when the storm made landfall at Gulf Shores last week. Others are still being cleaned, and debris is still being removed from neighbors and roads away from the beachfront.

Officials are anxious to get the area reopened to tourism partly because of the financial hit that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.