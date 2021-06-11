Tuscumbia man pleads guilty to murdering man over Alabama, LSU football

A Tuscumbia man pleaded guilty to murder for a shooting over a college football game.

David Fulkerson changed his plea to guilty during a hearing Friday morning.

Court records show a Colbert County judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Fulkerson shot James Merritt in 2019 after a fight over an LSU, Alabama football game.

The gunfire started after an argument over LSU's victory over Alabama.

At the time of the shooting, the Colbert County sheriff said people gathered along Ligson Springs Road to watch the game that night. After LSU defeated Alabama, the sheriff said Fulkerson and Merritt, known as Mikey, got into a fight over the game, and Fulkerson shot Merritt in the head.

Fulkerson was initially arrested charged with attempted murder and the charge was upgraded to murder after Merritt died in the hospital.