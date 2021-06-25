Former Huntsville doctor pleads guilty in federal drug case

A former Huntsville doctor took a plea deal in a federal drug case involving prostitutes and illegal drug activity at his home in Owens Cross Roads.

Court documents show Marshall Plotka agreed to plead guilty to one count involving the storage of controlled substances at his home on Chamlee Place.

In exchange for his plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of one year and a day.

Plotka's plea deal comes just days before his federal trial was to begin.

He was initially arrested in 2019, but court documents reveal prosecutors were prepared to prove in court that Plotka allowed the storage of controlled substances at his home from 2015 through 2019.

During that time, prostitutes were allowed to stay in the home and use drugs, including methamphetamine. Plotka would also pay young women to have sex with him, according to his 2019 indictment.

A formal sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 28 at the federal courthouse in Huntsville.