WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Alabama’s GuideSafe coronavirus app isn’t working how you might think it is

The state's contact tracing app is supposed to be one of the biggest advances in tracking and hopefully stopping the spread of coronavirus.

But after two WAAY 31 employees tested positive, the I-TEAM noticed inconsistencies with how the GuideSafe app tracks and notifies people about possible exposure.

Sue Feldman, GuideSafe director, said they identified three major issues with the app and are working with Apple and Google to fix them .

"People are getting these pop-up or secondary notifications alerting users they've had a possible exposure, but no exposures are listed when they go to look. What a pop-up notification indicates is that their device was in proximity to someone who later reported a positive test for COVID-19, but the proximity did not reach the threshold to take further action," she said.

"And so it's letting them know you were kind of in contact but not close contact," she added.

Feldman explained close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes.

She explained another issue identified by GuideSafe is the date of exposure might not be accurate.

"We are finding out that people are notified of an exposure on a certain date and they know they were not out of the house on that date, and so that is usually minus one day. You could be notified you were exposed on a Wednesdsay when really you were exposed on a Tuesday," she said.

She said calculating quarantine time is important. Google and Apple do it differently.

"There is an issue between Apple and Google on how they report the quarantine. The Android phones report it as a countdown and the iPhones report it straight 14 days, and so what I mean by a countdown is a quarantine is 14 days. If you get your exposure four days into it then quarantine is 10 days and it does that map for you. On the iPhone it just says 13 days and you have to do the math yourself," she said.

Also very important to know, the phone number you use in the GuideSafe app must be a cell phone, and it must match the contact number you give when you get tested. If the phone numbers don't match, contacts cannot be identified rendering the app nearly useless.