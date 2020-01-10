Guardrail installation happening along Madison county road

Guardrails are being installed along parts of one road in Madison County. The safety upgrade is along Maysville Road near Jodie Drive and Ingram Road.

William Sanders said he noticed the new guardrail along parts of Maysville Road as he headed home from work on Friday.

"You can just run off the road and be in a bad wreck," he said.

Craig Hill, Madison County District 3 Commissioner, said many neighbors are concerned about the road because of the wrecks that the community has seen over the years.

"When I was at Madison County high school we had a student lose his life on that stretch of road and there have been several serious accidents there since. Recently, the town of Gurley totaled a fire truck in one of the curves there," he said.

Hill explained the project is costing the county about $40,000.

"It'’s a good idea. There’s not much shoulder there," Sanders said.

Hilll said he wants all drivers to pay attention on the road so no one else gets hurt.

"Slow down. Speed is an issue that stretch of Maysville road, and if they’ll obey the speed limit that’s posted and with the changes we’ve made we think we will have a safe stretch of road," he said.

Hill said he expects for workers to be back out here at the beginning of next week to finish up the project.