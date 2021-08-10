Growth and lack of judges contribute to Madison County case backlog

We are digging deeper into the backlog of cases that could explain the delay in action in the custody battle involving 10-year-old Tate Buening.

He was shot and killed by his father in a murder-suicide on Friday. Court records revealed the father had just been summoned to court two days earlier.

A month had passed between the time Tate's mother, Kayla White, asked the courts to revoke custody and the day the emergency hearing was scheduled. The judge in charge of the case had no comment on the delay.

However, this backlog in cases is nothing new. In fact, it's been a decades-long struggle that only keeps getting worse as the area continues to grow. That's why local officials are pushing to hire more judges in Madison County.

"When you bring in all these extra people, unfortunately you're going to have extra divorce. You're going to have extra criminal cases. You're going to have extra civil suits," Alabama District 7 Senator Sam Givhan said.

But, Madison County does not have enough judges to handle the recent growth.

"We got to be able to accommodate that just like we would have to deal with traffic. We will have to deal with a traffic of court cases in the courthouse," Givhan said.

Right now, there are seven circuit judges at the Madison County Courthouse, and an extra judge who volunteers to help with the heavy caseload.

The Alabama Supreme Court says Madison County has a three judge deficit — four if the volunteer judge decides to retire. It's a battle Givhan has dealt with for years.

"We are hands-down the No. 1 need!" Givhan explained. "We definitely need at least one more circuit judge here in the near term, but that is just really going to be a band-aid."

He's introduced several bills to try to add judges to Madison County and other counties across the state. So far, they've failed, but he says that won't stop him.

"We don't have the votes now for a comprehensive solution, so we just have to keep chipping away at this," Givhan said.

Givhan plans on introducing a stand-alone bill this upcoming legislative session that only focuses on bringing in new judges to Madison County.