Growing counties won't see their fair cut of gas tax for 2 years

Alabama's new gas tax hike is already signed into law, but people in some counties might be fuming because they won't get their cut of the tax money for the first two years.

"The way our roads are. We really need some help around here and if that's what it takes I guess that's what it takes,"

Lin Bonen said.

Bonen sees the need for the gas tax hike, but he's upset about something else. He's found out his home Madison County won't get as much of the tax money at first. That's because the allocation of the gas tax is based on the 2010 population.

"It's not right. They need to go by what we got now. We're the second largest city in Alabama now! So, who is getting our money?" Bonen said.

The state will distribute money from the gas tax starting in January 2020. An estimated 67% of the money will go to the Alabama Department of Transportation for the Rebuild Alabama fund. Another estimated 8% will go to towns and cities, and 25% of the money will go to Alabama's 67 counties.

Half will be equally split among all the counties, but it's the other half that's causing controversy. It's based on how each county's population compares to Alabama's total population.

Here's the problem. The gas tax bill requires numbers from the 2010 census instead of updated population estimates. That means counties that lost population during the last 8 years will be getting more money than they should and growing counties will be getting less.

If you look at the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census, you can see a significant jump when comparing last year's estimate with the census numbers from 2010. The state population saw an increase of over 100,000 people or an estimated 2.3% population increase in 8 years.

For counties with population growth like Madison, the latest Census numbers show an increase of almost 20,000 people or 5.5%.

One local representative would like to see Madison County get a better deal. Still, he points out the county's position will improve after the first two years. That's when Census data updates and Madison County's cut will even out. But frustrated taxpayers like Bonen say that's not enough.

"10 years ago we weren't the second largest city in Alabama. Now we are! So, therefore, we should be getting our fair share of it," Boden said. "Not in 2 years, right now that's right! In 2 years, we'll be even bigger."

You'll start noticing Alabama's fuel tax hike on August 31. The tax increase will add 6 cents for every gallon of gas and diesel.

In October of 2020, that tax will go up another 2 cents to 8 cents per gallon. Then in October of 2021, another hike to 10 cents.

After October 2023, the tax will fluctuate based on the National Average of Highway Construction Costs, but the tax rate cannot go up or down by more than a penny a gallon.

That money will go to relieve traffic congestion, improve infrastructure and maintain existing roads.