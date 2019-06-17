Grove Oak man accused of setting family member's house on fire, threatening firefighters

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Grove Oak man was arrested Saturday around 10 p.m. after deputies responded to a house fire.

Tyler Pruett, a public information officer for the sheriff's office, says deputies responded to County Road 396 after it was reported a man had set his family member's house on fire and threatened firefighters.

Pruett says a deputy found the suspect, 53-year-old Jody Gardner, lying on the ground next to the burning home. He was charged with arson second-degree and is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center. His bond has not been set, as of Monday at 5:40 p.m.