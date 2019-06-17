Clear

Grove Oak man accused of setting family member's house on fire, threatening firefighters

Jody Gardner

Deputies responded to County Road 396 in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Grove Oak man was arrested Saturday around 10 p.m. after deputies responded to a house fire.

Tyler Pruett, a public information officer for the sheriff's office, says deputies responded to County Road 396 after it was reported a man had set his family member's house on fire and threatened firefighters.

Pruett says a deputy found the suspect, 53-year-old Jody Gardner, lying on the ground next to the burning home. He was charged with arson second-degree and is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center. His bond has not been set, as of Monday at 5:40 p.m.

