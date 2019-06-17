The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Grove Oak man was arrested Saturday around 10 p.m. after deputies responded to a house fire.
Tyler Pruett, a public information officer for the sheriff's office, says deputies responded to County Road 396 after it was reported a man had set his family member's house on fire and threatened firefighters.
Pruett says a deputy found the suspect, 53-year-old Jody Gardner, lying on the ground next to the burning home. He was charged with arson second-degree and is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center. His bond has not been set, as of Monday at 5:40 p.m.
Related Content
- Grove Oak man accused of setting family member's house on fire, threatening firefighters
- Firefighters busy responding to fires in Lacey's Spring, Union Grove
- Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire
- Firefighters respond to Monday morning house fire
- Firefighters respond to Huntsville house fire
- Huntsville firefighters respond to vacant house fire
- Alabama man accused of threatening Jewish man on Facebook
- Huntsville Police seek man accused of setting girlfriend on fire
- Florence man charged with setting house on fire
- Collinsville man arrested for biting, stabbing family member
Scroll for more content...