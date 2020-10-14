Groups protest over Confederate flag and monument in Marshall County

It's been 5 weeks of protests in Marshall County and opposing groups say “Enough!”

It's all about efforts to remove the Confederate flag and monument in Albertville.

Wednesday night, people from both sides of the matter protested at the Marshall County Courthouse.

Both sides told us they don't plan to let up.

One side says they believe the Confederate pieces are history and belong where they are and others say the Confederate flag and monument are signs of racism, and it’s time to move forward as a community.

"The rebel flag is a symbol of white supremacy no matter if you like it or not. It is a symbol of white supremacy. Those symbols should not be flaunted and flown at our courthouses," said Unique Dunston.

Dunston is the leader of the group "Say Their Names Alabama" and they’ve been protesting at the courthouse for weeks now.

But they're not the only ones who want their voices heard.

A group of people in support of keeping the Confederate symbols at their current location were protesting, too. They say the Confederate flag and monument should stay in their current location.

"We're here to just stand up for our flag and monuments. It has nothing to do with racism, it's all pertaining to the South, heritage and history," said Daniel Sims.

Sims and several others came to defend their side, and for a moment, things got heated between the two with some yelling, but the war of words didn’t turn into a physical fight.

Sims says as long as groups like "Say Their Names Alabama" are present, he believes they deserve a say, too.

Dunston says the fight won't be over until the Confederate symbols are moved to a different location.

"We'll just continue to put pressure on them until they listen and stop ignoring us," she said.

Dunston told us they'll be out at the courthouse every 2nd and 4th Wednesday protesting for what they believe is right.