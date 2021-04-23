Groups gather in Huntsville to protest Alabama state legislature bill

Right now, there's one bill in the Alabama state legislature that changes protest laws.

The anti-protest bill upgrades rioting to a crime with jail time that could result in no probation or bail. Some demonstrators feel the bill could keep them from peacefully protesting at all.

"We hope that we can continue to protest HB-445. You can get up to a class-c felony. So, are we going to be able to continue to protest?" Camille Bennett, founder of Project Say Something, said.

Bennett and many others who came out to peacefully protest wonder if these could be the last times to do so.

"It's set up as an anti-riot bill, but what it does is it gives the authorities more authority to classify anything as a riot," Unique Dunston, founder of Reclaiming Our Time, said.

She, along with several other activist groups, hosted a protest in downtown Huntsville Friday night. Their focus was on ending police brutality, knowing your right to protest and the importance of community activism.

If House Bill 445 were to pass as law, it could allow local law enforcement to define what a riot or protest is, and if found guilty, punishable up to 20 years in prison. The organizer of Project Say Something doesn't agree with the language of the bill.

"It's completely outlandish, so this is a show of solidarity and it's also, will we be able to continue?" said Bennett.

House Bill 445 says a riot is a gathering of five or more people which creates a grave danger of substantial damage to public, private or other property or serious bodily injury to one or more persons. It also defines it as anything that “substantially obstructs a law enforcement or other government function.”

Under current law, riot requires a person to engage in “tumultuous and violent conduct.” Protesters who came out Friday evening say they want to keep the peace and keep the conversation going.​

"This is kind of a template of how we're going to do it collectively, across the state, everybody gathering, and making sure we hit full force every time we try to do something," Keith Young, founder of Black Lives Matter Huntsville, said.

The bill did pass in the Alabama State House and will be sent to the Senate.