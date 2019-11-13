Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: House impeachment hearings begin Full Story

Group stops search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard last seen in Auburn

Aniah Haley Blanchard

Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 at an Auburn gas station.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 8:43 AM
Posted By: AP

Photo Gallery 1 Images

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - A Texas-based nonprofit that works to find missing people across the country has called off its search for UFC heavyweight Walt Harris' missing stepdaughter.

Destinie Duvall of Texas EquuSearch tells WRBL-TV the horse-mounted search group is heading home after using "every resource available" to search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard in Auburn, Alabama.

Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 at an Auburn gas station. Her damaged car was later found abandoned.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed has been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping. Surveillance video puts him at the gas station at the same time as Blanchard. He was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case at the time.

Duvall said the search is suspended until the group is summoned to follow a new lead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
Florence
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Fayetteville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Decatur
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events