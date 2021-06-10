Group of volunteers work to start CERT program in Morgan County

A group of North Alabama volunteers want to make sure you are prepared in any emergency situation.

The group is working to start a CERT program in Morgan County. CERT stands for community emergency response team. It's a team of people trained and able to help when disaster strikes, like tornadoes, medical emergencies and fires!

The group will also teach you some search and rescue skills. Most importantly, this training teaches you how to prepare your family for if and when a disaster hits your home.The team is run by all volunteers but is sponsored by the Morgan County EMA.

"Who's the first person that arrives after an emergency? It's going to be a family member or neighbor. It's not going to be your first responders, so they thought if everyone had this little extra training, they would be able to sustain themselves until first responders can arrive," said Hilary Granbois with Morgan County EMA.

The first training for the Morgan County CERT program is in September. If you would like more information, click here.