Group of protesters from Alabama heading to Minneapolis, demanding justice for Daunte Wright

On Wednesday, a group of protesters from Alabama will make their way to Minneapolis to protest the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Both Diana Isom and Brittany Scroggins will be meeting a group of three more people in Birmingham before they head off to Minneapolis Wednesday morning. Isom said they will be out there protesting for at least three days.

They said watching the footage of Wright being killed was heartbreaking, bringing tears to their eyes, especially knowing it was just miles away from where George Floyd had been killed just last year. They said they knew they had to do something to fight for justice for Wright, and say protesting for change is a cause much bigger than the both of them.

"When it comes to the cause, I will die for the cause," Isom said. "This is for my future children that I will have. They're going to be my skin color, as well. America is going to look at them as Black people, and I could not live with myself knowing my children could be murdered because of incompetent police officers," Isom said.

"We watch the news as you know from our local town, and we have to sit back and be made to feel defenseless, like we sit back and we cry, because there's a lot of things going on in the world right now and nobody's fixing it. Some of us our just tired of sitting back and crying," Scroggins said.

Both Isom and Scroggins told WAAY 31 their group hopes for not only change but some sort of charges against the officer who says she accidentally shot Wright.