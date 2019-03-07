Volunteers go to Lee County to clean up debris

A group of volunteers, called Prepare and Respond, is traveling to Lee County throughout the next few weeks to help tornado survivors. They'll meet up with other members of the group, who are in Beauregard, removing debris.

"Sad things. It's going to be hard to see all the destruction. All the things that were valuable to people. I think the hardest thing is usually when you see people's valuables just tossed around," said a volunteer, Lisa Burges.

Lisa Burges has made volunteer trips in the past, but this time is different. She has family in Lee County.

"My son-in-law's uncle's farm was directly hit. He has like 100 acres of land, a lot of trees, and those are just gone," said Burges.

She said she's happy her family is safe, but she is still nervous to see homes destroyed.

"It looks like a bomb hit. A lot of destruction with the debris from the homes and the houses and businesses. Just stuff everywhere,"

said Burges.

Prepare and Rescue will be removing trees from what's left of homes and cleaning up debris.

"I can't do heavy lifting, but once I joined the group, I discovered there were many things I could do. For instance, for every tree that is cut, they need someone to take the limbs to the road," said Burges.

The group spent all of Thursday morning getting ready for the journey, packing sleeping bags and suitcases.

The members say they are excited, but know it won't be easy.

"The mood is that we are excited to go down there and help, but also knowing that fatalities, so many involved, you go down there with a little bit of a heavy heart," said the founder of the group, Danny Walker.

"I think by seeing all the volunteers who are helping, it does bring them some joy to know that they are not alone in their suffering," said Burges.

The group told WAAY 31 they get back on Sunday and will continue going back to Lee County as help is needed. Prepare and Respond is also collecting gift cards to Lowe's, Walmart or Home Depot for families who need supplies. You can drop those off at the front office of Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville.