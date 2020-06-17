Groundbreaking ceremony to be held Wednesday for new Madison elementary school

Construction started in April off Wall Triana highway, just north of Browns Ferry Road. The work is done through Bailey-Harris Construction and Stanley Construction. The school is expected to open Fall 2021.

Wednesday morning you can see crews have made some serious progress on "Midtown Elementary School." At 10am Wednesday, school and city officials will gather for a ground breaking ceremony!

Pictured above is a rendering from the district of what the elementary school will look like. Funding for the multi-million dollar school comes from the 12 mill property tax increase approved by voters last September. The new school will hold 900 students which will help will overcrowding. Officials say in less than a year, they registered more than 450 new students. The school is expected to open in the fall of next year. The current Pre-K building is full. That's causing over flow problems with Rainbow and Mill Creek Elementary. West Madison Elementary will be used as the new pre-K building.

There's even more construction around the corner as the district plans to build a new middle school in the next 2 years.