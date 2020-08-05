Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Tanner industrial facility

Officials from Madison and Limestone Counties joined the industrial real estate developer, Hollingworth Companies, on Wednesday for the groundbreaking of their new industrial facility.

The facility will be in Tanner on Endeavor Way at Southpoint Business Park. That's just off Interstate 65 and Interstate 565.

WAAY 31 took a tour of another one of the company's facilities in the park. The new building will be the largest speculative industrial building in North Alabama at more than 400,000 square feet.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said that having this space ready for business to come in could mean more jobs for Madison, Limestone and Morgan Counties.

"We offer opportunity and this is exactly how opportunity is offered. First, you have to have the building, then you have the employees, then you have the business, then you have investments made in your community, then you have a growing community that has opportunity for all,” he said.

The industrial building will sit just 5 miles away from the Mazda Toyota Facility, which is still under construction.