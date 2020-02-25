Groundbreaking ceremony for new, South Huntsville library set for Tuesday

Crews will officially start work today on a new, high tech library in south Huntsville.

The library will replace the old Grissom High School on Bailey Cove Road near Cecil Ashburn Drive. Once complete, the new, 11 million dollar library will feature an art gallery, a cafe, and a gaming center. The library will be triple the size of the current location on Weatherly Plaza. It's part of the Sandra Moon Complex that also includes a sports complex with gyms and fields. The city is fronting 9.2 million of the cost. The rest is coming from donations from the Huntsville Library Foundation.

Officials say they hope to open the library as early as 2021.