Grocery store fights leads to 2 meth arrests in Limestone County

Brandon Mitchell, Kayla Meagher

Marijuana and a gun also were found

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 2:37 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 2:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A fight at an Elkmont grocery store led to two people facing drug charges.

According to a post on the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit: Safe Streets Project Facebook page, two deputies on Wednesday responded to a fight in progress call at Piggly Wigley on Hwy 127 in Elkmont.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the two suspects. During a search, the deputies located a bag containing methamphetamine. A total of 37 grams (1.3 ounces) of methamphetamine, 7 grams of marijuana and a loaded pistol were located.

Brandon Mitchell and Kayla Meagher were both arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the post.

