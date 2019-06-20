Grocery store fights leads to 2 meth arrests in Limestone County

Photo Gallery 3 Images
A fight at an Elkmont grocery store led to two people facing drug charges.
According to a post on the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit: Safe Streets Project Facebook page, two deputies on Wednesday responded to a fight in progress call at Piggly Wigley on Hwy 127 in Elkmont.
Deputies arrived on scene and located the two suspects. During a search, the deputies located a bag containing methamphetamine. A total of 37 grams (1.3 ounces) of methamphetamine, 7 grams of marijuana and a loaded pistol were located.
Brandon Mitchell and Kayla Meagher were both arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the post.
