Grocery store clerk arrested for chasing teens with knife, officials say

A Limestone County grocery store clerk is behind bars and accused of chasing kids with a pocket knife.

Police charged the clerk, Sushil Khatiwada, after he got in a scuffle over the cost of pizza.

It all went down at B&K Grocery on Brownsferry Road in Athens.

WAAY 31 spoke with folks who know the clerk and learned that they think there’s more to the story.

“I talked to the boss and I asked him, ‘Where is he? I miss him’ and he said, ‘Have you not heard’ and he told me the story.’”

That was how Sushil Khatiwada’s roommate found out that his friend had been arrested.

According to deputies, several teenagers came into the store, where Khatiwada works as a clerk, for some pizza. They asked him for a discount because they didn’t think the pizza was fresh. When Khatiwada refused to change the price, the teens said something to upset him, and that’s when, deputies say, he chased them outside with a pocket knife.

It's something his roommate still can’t believe.

“He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever met," the roommate said.

And he’s not the only one who thinks so. WAAY 31 also spoke with a man who lives a couple doors down from the store and visits Khatiwada several times a week.

“I’m like a daddy to him," the customer said. "I’ll go into the store or meet him out here in the yard, and he’ll come up and shake my hand and hug my neck.”

The customer and Khatiwada’s roommate told WAAY 31 they couldn’t imagine him doing something like that unless he was concerned about his safety.

“They were threatening his life," his roommate said. "I’m sure I’d want to protect myself, too.”

The roommate says Khatiwada has faced many obstacles while working at B&K Grocery.

“Out here, in the country, people drunk and doing whatever, they get violent," he said.

In fact, he says Khatiwada was held at gunpoint during an armed robbery just last month.

“He’s been very jumpy since.”

He and the customer say they admire Khatiwada for continuing to work at the grocery store after being in such a dangerous situation, and they understand why he would have a knife on him.

“They’ve got to protect themselves just like anybody else does," the customer said.

Waay 31 reached out to the store’s owner for a comment, but we’re still waiting to hear back.