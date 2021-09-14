Grocery prices on the rise in North Alabama as consumer pricing lowest in months

Get ready for sticker shock in the grocery store!

Food prices are going up despite US consumer prices falling to the lowest they've been in seven months.

"Cook from anywhere from two people to nine to 10," Becky Meeks, a shopper, said.

With a big family like hers she says she's noticed the price increase. There's not much she can do but deal with it for now. She'll likely have to for the next several months as economists anticipate the increases continuing through the end of the year.

"You know, everybody's nervous. You're always nervous about the unknown, but I just have to tell you I'm just trusting the Lord," Meeks said.

For people with only themselves to feed, the increase in pricing is something they're seeing and having to manage.

"Definitely meat. Definitely meat. It's gone up about one or two bucks so that's definitely my biggest surprise," Miles Whitmore, a shopper, said.

But, like Meeks, Whitmore is also having to just dish out the extra cash.

"It just comes as a shock, but I think really in today's economy you're just kind of used to having things going up. It's just like gas. It comes and it goes so it's just something you kind of get used to," he said.

While both Meeks and Whitmore told me they haven't had to adjust their grocery lists yet because of the higher pricing, that may be something they'll have to do in the future.

"What can a month bring? October's going to be an interesting month I think for all of us," Meeks said.

Major supermarkets like Kroger are also noting a price increase, and as we approach the holiday season the rise in grocery prices is something economists being monitored closely.