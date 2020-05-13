Grocery store prices continue to soar in North Alabama during coronavirus pandemic

Food prices in almost every major food group have increased in pricing, and it doesn't look like they'll be going down anytime soon.

'I'm looking for my grandkids, some snacks," Doris Coleman, a shopper, said.

Coleman said she shops for groceries two to three times a week for her family. She noticed the higher prices.

"All meats are extremely high. beef any ground beef, roast anything like that is unusually high," Coleman said.

The store manager for Hometown Market said manufacturers are raising prices and forcing stores to charge more, too.

Most food companies negotiate with grocery stores and demand a certain price be charged.

So, they’re stuck passing on the cost to meet demand. Manufacturers also stopped offering deals like Buy One Get One Free.

"Well I have to have them so I'll have to pay the price. I don't have a choice," Coleman said.

"I'm hoping everything will be OK where everybody can survive and eat," Ira Stevenson, a shopper, said.

In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep meat and poultry plants open during the coronavirus crisis. it’s supposed to make sure there’s enough fresh food for Americans but also forces companies to spend more money to meet demand.

The consumer price index found prices are up in almost all food group, nd aren’t expected to go down anytime soon.

There is some good news when it comes to money. Lower prices for gas and energy are keeping most people’s out of pocket costs the same.