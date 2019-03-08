Grissom softball player signs to Talladega College

Grissom softball player MaKayla Cox put the pen to paper Friday afternoon. She officially committed to play ball at Talladega College next year.

She was surrounded by family, friends, teammates, and coaches on this big day.

Cox said playing at the next level is something she's always dreamed about.

"Ever since I was probably six because that's as far back as I can remember, I was like that's what I want to do. I want to be like the big girls on TV playing around, and stuff like that," senior MaKayla Cox said.

Cox will be playing for Coach Allison Barbee and will be in the NAIA conference.